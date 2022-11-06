Ce surpriză au avut polițiștii rutieri când l-au verificat în baza de date pe un șofer surprins cu o mașină neînmatriculată.

De către
admin
-
0
311

În data de 4 noiembrie., ora 15:34, polițiștii din cadrul Biroului Rutier au depistat în municipiul Giurgiu, un bărbat de 39 de ani, din localitatea Toflea, județul Galați, în timp ce conducea un autovehicul, fără ca acesta să fie înmatriculat sau înregistrat.

Procedându-se la verificarea acestuia în baza de date a Poliției Române, polițiștii au mai avut o surpriză , constatând faptul că bărbatul nu poseda permis de conducere pentru nicio categorie de vehicule.

 În consecință acestuia i- a fost întocmit dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii a două infracțiuni: aceea de conducerea unui vehicul fără a poseda permis de conducere și cea de punere în circulație a unui vehicul neînmatriculat.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR