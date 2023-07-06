Ce regulă trebuie să respectați atunci când plecați în vacanță în Grecia, pentru a nu vi se confisca mașina!

De către
admin
-
0
110

Este perioada cioncediilor, iar românii, respectiv giurgiuvenii sunt atrași în special de plajele din Bulgaria și Grecia, atunci când doesc să ajungă acolo cu autoturismul, Turcia fiind mai departe, ceea ce impune transportul cu avionul.

Regulile de circulație diferă însă de la o țară la alta, iar acest lucru poate să  creeze probleme oamenilor.  Deși cele din Grecia sunt asemănătoare cu regulile din România,  există însă și câteva excepții.

Firmele de turism au anunțat ce reguli trebuie să respecte românii în Grecia, dacă nu vor să își piardă mașinile. Dacă în România primești o amendă pentru parcarea neregulamentară, în Grecia autoritățile pot să îți confiște temporar mașina!

Așa că, dragi concetățeni, dacă v-ați propus în această vară să mergeți în Grecia  trebuie să fiți atenți la astfel de situații, care ar putea să vă strice o vacanță cu familia, având în vedere că autoturismul poate să vă fie confiscat între 20 și 60 de zile!

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR