Ce recomandări face Tudorel Tone, conducerii Organizației județene a PSD, pentru a rămâne în preferințele giurgiuvenilor (VIDEO)

Fostul vicepreședinte al PSD Giurgiu, Tudorel Țone, revenit pe scena politicii locale prin câteva declarații ce au tulburat oarecum apele în sânul Organizației, tocmai acum, în pragul Conferinței județene , face câteva recomandări conducerii acestei formațiuni, menite să-i readucă pe social democrați în preferințele giurgiuvenilor.

Refacerea  echilibrului în Organizația județeană și convingerea tuturor primarilor și oamenilor valoroși ce au părăsit PSD-ul de a se reîntoarce în acest partid,  sunt doar două din recomandările făcute de acest  politician de stânga veritabil…

