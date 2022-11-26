Ce ne-a declarat candidata pentru funcția de președinte al Organizației Județene de Femei – Giurgiu, Elisabeta MIHALCEA, înainte de începerea ședinței Comitetului de Coordonare OFL Giurgiu (VIDEO)

    Cu câteva momente înainte de începerea lucrărilor ședinței Comitetului de Coordonare Județean al Organizației Femeilor Liberale Giurgiu, candidata la funcția de președintă a OFL, Elisabeta Mihalcea, ne-a oferit, în exclusivitate, o scurtă declarație pe care v-o redăm alăturat (VIDEO).

