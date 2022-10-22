Ce declara, la împlinirea a 2 ani de la preluarea mandatului, Primarul Municipiului Giurgiu, Adrian ANGHELESCU! (VIDEO)

Adrian Anghelescu
Primarul municipiului Giurgiu

Declarația de presă a primarului Adrian Anghelescu la împlinirea a doi ani de mandat în care face o sinteză asupra situației economice a Primăriei, despre lucrările în desfășurare, investitori și proiecte de viitor.

