Ce au descoperit polițiștii de frontieră giurgiuveni în camionul unui ucrainean…! (Foto și VIDEO)

În data de 22 noiembrie, puțin după miezul nopții (ora 00.20),  la Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Giurgiu, pe sensul de intrare în țară s-a prezentat, pentru efectuarea formalităţilor de frontieră, un cetăţean ucrainean, care conducea un ansamblu rutier.

 Şoferul transporta, conform documentelor de însoţire a mărfii, granule de PVC din Turcia pentru Ucraina. La verificarea exterioară a mijlocului de transport, însă poliţiştii de frontieră au constatat faptul că sigiliul semiremorcii era rupt și lipit.

Astfel, au efectuat un control amănunţit asupra autocamionului, ocazie cu care au descoperit, în semiremorcă, doi bărbați în vârstă de 24 și 42 de ani.

Cei doi au fost găsiți cu două pașapoarte emise de autoritățile din Siria, care le aparțineau. Persoanele au declarat că s-au urcat în semiremorca ansamblului rutier când acesta era staționat într-o parcare din Turcia, fără ca șoferul să știe acest lucru.

Conform protocolului româno-bulgar, cetățenii sirieni, șoferul și mijlocul de transport, au fost preluați de către autorităţile bulgare, în vederea continuării cercetărilor şi dispunerii măsurilor legale ce se impun.

