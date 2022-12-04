Ce articole pirotehnice au confiscat polițișții giurgiuveni de la domiciliul unei femei din localitate Prundu

La data de 4 decembrie a.c., polițiști din cadrul Serviciului Arme, Explozivi și Substanțe Periculoase, cu sprijinul polițiștilor din cadrul Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalității Economice și Serviciului Acțiuni Speciale au efectuat o percheziție domiciliară, în comuna Prundu, județul Giurgiu, la locuința unei femei, de 22 de ani, despre care exista suspiciunea că ar fi comercializat minorilor, prin intermediul rețelelor de socializare, articole pirotehnice (petarde, baterii de artificii, etc.).

În urma efectuării percheziției, au fost identificate 1.819 petarde, 76 de baterii și tuburi de artificii (aproximativ 35 de kilograme de articole pirotehnice).

Acestea au fost indisponibilizate, în vederea confiscării.

Cercetările sunt continuate, urmând a se propune soluție legală, prin unitatea de parchet competentă”, informează Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

