Căutată de autoritățile olandeze, o semiremorcă a fost descoperită în Frontiera de la Girugiu

De către
admin
-
0
63

 

    Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei Giurgiu au descoperit și indisponibilizat, o semiremorcă aflată în atenția autorităţilor din Olanda.

    La data de 7 martie, în jurul orei 20:30, în Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Giurgiu, s-a prezentat pentru  formalităţile de control, un cetăţean turc, în vârstă de 42 de ani, care conducea un ansamblu rutier, format din cap tractor și semiremorcă.

  Cu ocazia efectuării verificărilor, polițiștii de frontieră giurgiuveni au constatat că semiremorca figura în bazele de date ca  fiind căutată pentru confiscare, alerta fiind emisă de către autoritățile din Olanda.

Cetățeanul turc a declarat poliţiştilor de frontieră nu avea cunoştinţă despre faptul că mijlocul de transport se află în atenţia autorităţilor.

Bunul sus-menționat, estimat la o valoare de 70.000 lei, a fost indisponibilizat până la finalizarea cercetărilor.

Cetățeanului turc i-a fost întocmită lucrare penală pentru săvârșirea infracţiunii de tăinuire, faptă prevăzută și pedepsită de art. 270 alin. 1 din Codul Penal.

(sursa: ITPF Giurgiu)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR