Câți bolnavi de Coronavirus sunt în prezent în Spitalul de Urgență Giurgiu. Numărul cazurilor de Covid este sau nu în creștere…

Deși în unele zone din țară cazurile de Coronavirus au crescut îngrijorător, la noi în județ lucrurile par să se afle  sub control…

Într-o discuție telefonică avută cu directorul Spitalului Județean de Urgență (SJU) Giurgiu, Dragoș CHIVU, i-am solicitat acestuia să ne spună care este situația în prezent a cazurilor de Coronavirus.

La acest moment nu avem decât 6 cazuri, pacienți internați. În realitate sunt mai mulți, dar aceștia după ce primesc asistență medicală și tratament  se duc acasă unde se izolează – ne preciza directorul SJU Giurgiu.  

Din fericire nu avem cazuri pe Terapie Intensivă…Sunt  și pacienți mai puternic afectați, dar sunt puțini și nu necesită supraveghere la aparate. Depinde însă și de celelalte afecțiuni de care suferă cei descoperiți cu Coronavirus. Aș mai face precizarea că foarte mulți dintre cei ce sunt depistați cu Covid refuză spitalizarea, preferând să se trateze acasă , nicidecum în spital – a mai menționat directorul Dragoș Chivu.  

(Jurnal)

