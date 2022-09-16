Câteva supermarketuri din Municipiul Giurgiu au trecut la raționalizarea unor produse de bază…!

De puțin timp câteva din Supermarketurile  Municipiului Giurgiu au raționalizat câteva din produsele de bază.

Zilele acestea am fost martori al unei scene în care un angajat al unui astfel de magazin solicita unui cumpărător să se limiteze la un singur bax de zahăr.

În aceeași situație se găsește, după cum am constatat și  uleiul, produs ce nu poate fi cumpărat decât în anumite cantități.

Bun, dar ce facem cu cei ce vor să pregătească zeci de borcane cu gemuri și conserve de legume pentru cămara familiei, în această toamnă? (Să nu-i amintim aici și pe cei care cumpără zahăr pentru  țuică și vin).

Probabil că și făina va fi cât de curând raționalizată, odată cu venirea sezonului rece.

Dincolo de scumpiri, iată că vom fi nevoiți, atunci când dorim să cumpărăm anumite produse să ne limităm la cantități cât mai mici. În ciuda faptului că atât reprezentanții supermarketurilor cât și cei ai ministerului Agriculturii declară permanent că avem suficiente stocuri și că nu există pericolul vreunei  crize a produselor de bază.

Atunci ne întrebăm cine este sincer și cine minte, dar mai ales cu ce scop?

(Jurnal)

