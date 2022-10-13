Câte locuințe au fost date în folosință, în anul  2021, în județul Giurgiu

De către
admin
-
0
87

 În anul 2021 în judeţul Giurgiu au fost date în folosinţă 649 locuinţe, în creştere cu 126 locuinţe faţă de anul precedent (+24,1%).

 Ca surse de finanţare, locuinţele construite în anul 2021 au fost realizate, în procent de sută la sută din fondurile populaţiei.

Din totalul locuinţelor terminate în anul 2021 în judeţul Giurgiu, 242 (reprezentând 37,3% din total) sunt locuinţe cu 5 camere şi peste, 161 (24,8%) cu 4 camere, 149 (23,0%) cu 3 camere, 73 (11,2%) cu 2 camere şi 24 (3,7 %) cu o cameră.

 (Sursa : Direcția Județeană de Statistică  Giurgiu)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR