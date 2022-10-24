Câte locuințe au fost construite, în anul  2021, în județul Giurgiu. Câte camere preferă proprietarii să aibă casa…

 Conform datelor Direcției de Statistică,  în anul 2021, în judeţul Giurgiu au fost date în folosinţă 649 locuinţe, în creştere cu 126 locuinţe faţă de anul precedent (+24,1%).

 Ca surse de finanţare, locuinţele construite în anul 2021 au fost realizate, în procent de sută la sută din fondurile populaţiei.

Locuinţe terminate după numărul camerelor de locuit în regiunea Sud-Muntenia şi judeţul Giurgiu

Din totalul imobilelor construite   locuinţe sunt cu: o cameră, două camere, trei camere,  patru camere, cinci camere şi peste o cameră.

Totodată se observă că în ceea ce privește  locuințele ridicate în 2021,  majoritatea proprietarilor au preferat să ridice case cu mai multe camere. Astfel 242 case (reprezentând 37,3% din total) sunt locuinţe cu 5 camere şi peste, 161 (24,8%) cu 4 camere, 149 (23,0%) cu 3 camere, 73 (11,2%) cu 2 camere şi 24 (3,7 %) cu o singură cameră.

