Casa unei familii din Stănești s-a făcut scrum, azi noapte, de la un scurtcircuit

Casa unei familii din localitatea Stănești a luat foc, azi-noapte, cel mai probabil din cauza unui scurtcircuit. În momentul în care au ajuns pompierii, ardeau deja acoperișul casei și anexele din apropierea locuinței. Din nefericire, în incendiu au fost surprinse și 11 păsări de curte și un câine.

„La fața locului s-au deplasat pompierii din cadrul Detașamentului Giurgiu, cu două autospeciale de stingere cu apă și spumă și o ambulanță SMURD. Aceștia au reușit să localizeze incendiul, astfel încât flăcările să nu ajungă și la celelalte anexe în care se aflau animale, însă pagubele au fost însemnate.

Au ars acoperișul casei, pe o suprafață de aproximativ 70 mp, circa 3 t de lemne de foc, o tonă de cereale, în jur de 500 kg de materiale combustibile și alte bunuri. S-au deteriorat tavanele și pereții camerelor de locuit”, se precizează într-un comunicat al ISU Giurgiu.

