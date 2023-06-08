Carmen București și Universitatea Cluj vor disputa finala Cupei României 2022-2023 la fotbal feminin

Carmen București şi Universitatea Cluj vor disputa finala Cupei României la fotbal feminin, sezonul 2022-2023, duminică, 11 iunie 2023, de la ora 13:00, la București, pe arena din Complexul Sportiv Național “Arcul de Triumf”.

Această finală va reprezenta o miză semnificativă pentru fotbalistele de la Carmen București, care joacă pentru prima oară într-o finală de Cupa României.

Carmen București

Daniel Ignat, team-manager, optimist înaintea întâlnirii cu U.Cluj:„Ne aşteaptă un joc destul de dificil, având în vedere poziționarea Clujului în clasament. Un meci dificil, dar eu am încredere că vom face un joc bun şi vom pleca cu un rezultat pozitiv de pe Complexul Sportiv Național “Arcul de Triumf”.

Universitatea Cluj

De partea cealaltă, jucătoarele din Cluj au reușit să câștige Cupa României eventul timp de unsprezece ani consecutiv (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022).

Avem încredere în fetele de la Carmen, sperăm că vor face un joc bun, iar Cupa României va rămâne pe malurile Dâmboviței.

(Costel Spînu)

