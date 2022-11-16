Care va fi valoarea unui voucher de vacanță în 2023. Bugetarii vor primi mai mulţi pe card

De către
admin
-
0
166

Statul român oferă o veste bună pentru angajații bugetari. Valoarea tichetelor de vacanță va crește de anul viitor, odată cu majorarea pensiilor și salariilor. 

Creșterea salariului minim pe economie de la 1 ianuarie 2023 la 3.000 de lei va avea ca efect pe lângă un adaos la salariu pentru o echilibrare a veniturilor și majorarea valorii tichetelor de vacanță.

Astfel, de la 2.550 de lei, cât este valoarea unui voucher de vacanță în 2022, se va ajunge la 3.000 de lei brut, în conformitate cu viitorul salariu minim pe economie.

La această sumă se va aplica un impozit de 10%. Valoarea tichetelor de vacanță se va raporta la perioada lucrată, situaţia fiind similară pentru toţi bugetarii.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR