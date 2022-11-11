Care sunt școlile din județul Giurgiu incluse în programul „Masă Caldă”

Proiectul de Hotărâre de Guvern pentru repartizarea pe județe a bugetului pentru cele 450 de școli care fac parte de programul „Masa caldă” s-a aflat joi, 10 noiembrie, pe ordinea de zi a ședinței de Guvern. Hotărârea a fost aprobată de Guvern, astfel că un număr de 14 școli din județul Giurgiu vor beneficia în cursul acestui an școlar de programul „Masă Caldă”.

Printre acestea se numără școli din comunele Florești-Stoenești, Stănești, Hotarele, Bolintin Deal, Ghimpați, Toporu, Herăști, Schitu, Vedea, Cosoba, Bucșani, Răsuceni, Vărăști și Mihai Bravu.

Anexa celor 14 școli din județul Giurgiu și sumele alocate pentru finanțarea programului le găsiți în link-ul următor:

lista scoli judet Giurgiu- program masa calda

La nivelul județului Giurgiu, suma totală alocată acestui program pentru anul școlar 2022- 2023 se ridica la 4.449 mii lei.

(Jurnal)

