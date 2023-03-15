Care sunt persoanele care ar putea primi bani de la stat, chiar înainte de Paște!! 

Giurgiuvenii care au primit 250 de lei, bani de la stat, luna trecută vor primi și în luna aprilie, chiar înainte de Paște. Este vorba despre sprijinul oferit  familiilor vulnerabile… 

„Sprijinul pentru alimente și mese calde acordat românilor vulnerabili continuă și în 2023, odată cu majorarea cu 12,5% a pragului de venit până la care se acordă dreptul (…) de care vor beneficia 2,4 milioane de români.” – a declarat  ministrul Investițiilor și Proiectelor Europene, Ioan Marcel Boloș. 

Pe lângă voucherele sociale pentru alimente, vom continua distribuirea pachetelor cu produse alimentare și în acest an, cu o nouă tranșă în luna aprilie. De asemenea, românii din medii vulnerabile primesc 1.400 de lei pentru plata facturilor la energie – a mai precizat acesta.

