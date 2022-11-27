Care sunt arterele pe care va fi restricționată circulația în municipiul Giurgiu, cu ocazia evenimentelor dedicate Zilei naționale a României

Pentru buna organizare și desfășurare a evenimentelor dedicate Zilei Naționale a României, în municipiului Giurgiu, prin hotărârea Consiliului Local, a fost aprobată închiderea temporară a circulației rutiere astfel:

➡️ Str. Petre Ghelmez în perioada 29.11.2022 ora 8.00 – 02.12.2022 ora 7.00;

➡️ Str. Constantin Dobrogeanu Gherea în ziua de 01.12.2022 între 16.00-20.00;

➡️ B-dul Mihai Viteazu în ziua de 01.12.2022 între 08.00-14.00

➡️ B-dul Independenței în ziua de 01.12.2022 între 08.00-16.00.

Astfel, giurgiuvenii sunt sfătuiți să utilizeze rutele ocolitoare:

➡️Str.1 Decembrie 1918 – Str. Vlad Țepeș – Str.Nicolae Bălcescu – intersecție magazin R’Art;

➡️Str.Negru-Vodă – Str. Puișor – B-dul Mihai Viteazu;

➡️Str.Mircea cel Bătrân se va deschide pe 01.12.2022 între 16.00-20.00.

