Care este programul accesului în Spitalul Județean de Urgență Giurgiu și în ce condiții…!

De către
admin
-
0
195

De ceva timp în Spitalul județean de Urgență (SJU) Giurgiu s-a ridicat restricția de a nu intra în  incinta acestuia. Lucrul acesta se datorează faptului că – așa cum se precizează într-un comunicat – a scăzut numărul infecțiilor respiratorii la nivelul  unității sanitare.

În privința programului de vizitare a pacienților de către aparținători  pacienților internați în SJU (rude, prieteni etc), acesta este:
                 de luni Luni până vineri între orele 14.00-20.00

De precizat faptul că în Spital nu se permite decât accesul unui singur vizitator pentru un pacient, în același timp, iar durata unei vizite este de doar 5-10 minute. În continuare echipamentul de protecție este obligatoriu,

Mai trebuie știut că accesul pe fiecare secție se face doar cu acordul șefului de secție sau a medicului de gardă.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR