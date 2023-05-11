Când primesc angajații din învățământ voucherele de vacanță pentru 2023!

Deși o parte dintre cadrele didactice  au ieșit miercuri în stradă,  protestând pentru drepturile lor salariale, cotidianul nostru vă face cunoscut faptul că atât  profesorii, cât  și personalul nedidactic vor primii banii pentru voucherele de vacanță până pe 31 mai.

Pentru anul 2023 suma este de 1.450 de lei, impozabilă. Personalul din învățământ va primi vouchere de vacanță și în următorii 4 ani. Voucherele vor fi emise doar pe suport electronic, la fel ca anul trecut.

Acestea au o perioadă de valabilitate de un an de la data alimentării suportului electronic, fără a se înțelege că aceasta este perioada de valabilitate a suportului.

De precizat că este interzisă utilizarea voucherelor pentru achiziționarea altor servicii. Comercializarea voucherelor de vacanță în schimbul unor sume de bani este și ea interzisă.

(Jurnal)

