Când limba română e folosită cum nu trebuie…!

De către
admin
-
0
163

 Se întîmplă  uneori ca diferite cuvinte din limba română, atunci când sunt folosite  prost de neștiutori, să  nască zâmbete, dar și rumoare.

Așa s-a întâmplat imediat după 1990, când România a înregistrat  o explozie  pe piața productiei de alcool.

Mai précis, în județul Covasna, etnicii maghiari au intreprins la un moment dat o afacere cu gin pe care l-au produs pe plan local. Nefiind niște buni cunoscători ai limbii române, ei vorbind în mod curent , în toată zona, de la mic la mare, limba maghiară,  aceștia au îmbuteliat inițial băutura sub eticheta de… „COVAGIN”!

Abia dupa ce li s-a explicat  ce ditamai gogomănia a ieșit  din alăturarea nefericită dintre inițialele ”CO”, de la Covasna,  cu numele băuturii – ”GIN”, producătorii  au rebranduit în grabă sticla, de data asta cu eticheta de „Covasna Gin”!

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR