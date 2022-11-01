Campanie de sterilizări gratuite pentru câini de rasă comună în comuna Calugăreni!

De către
admin
-
0
65

Primăria comunei Călugăreni organizează împreună cu Asociația „Ari Paws”, sâmbătă, 5 noiembrie 2022, o campanie de sterilizări gratuite pentru câini de rasă comună, ai cetățenilor de pe raza comunei.

„Sterilizările vor fi efectuate la sediul fostei clădiri a primăriei din Călugăreni. Programările se pot face începând de astăzi, 1 noiembrie, la numărul de telefon 0784 422 115.

Atenție, locurile sunt limitate!”, precizează Prmăria comunei Călugăreni.

IMPORTANT: Animalele nu trebuie hrănite începând cu seara dinaintea intervenției chirurgicale!

Vă reamintim ca sterilizarea câinilor cu stăpân, fără valoare chinologică, este obligatorie, iar amenda în cazul neconformării este cuprinsă între 5 000 și 10 000 lei.

De asemenea, informăm cetățenii în legătură cu intensificarea controalele instituțiilor abilitate- Poliția Animalelor și DSV, pentru intrarea în legalitate a tuturor cetățenilor, în scopul evitării abandonului animalelor pe domeniul public.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR