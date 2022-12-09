Campanie de conștientizare desfășurată de Direcția Generală Anticorupție la Primăria municipiului Giurgiu

Periodic, reprezentanții Direcției Generale Anticorupție desfășoară campanii de informare și conștientizare în vederea prevenirii și combaterii corupției din cadrul Ministerului Afacerilor Interne.

Joi, 8 decembrie 2022, Primăria municipiului Giurgiu a fost gazda unei întâlniri organizată de reprezentanții DGA la care au participat primarul municipiului Giurgiu, Adrian Anghelescu și mai mulți funcționari din cadrul aparatului de specialitate al primarului.

Funcționarilor li s-au prezentat alternativele pe care le au la dispoziție în cazul în care se confruntă sau constată o faptă de corupție, fiind subliniat faptul că acest fenomen poate fi stopat doar dacă este făcut un efort comun”, precizează Primăria municipiului Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

