Camera de ”corpuri delicte” a Inspectoratului Poliției de Frontieră Giurgiu este cea mai mare și mai valoroasă cameră, de acest fel, din România!

După cum ne spunea comisarul șef al Inspectoratului Poliției de Frontieră Giurgiu, Chiran Viorel Dumitru, Camera de corpuri delicte a Inspectoratului de Poliție de Frontieră Giurgiu deține un record absolut.  Ea conține bunuri de circa 27 de milioane de euro și este cea mai mare cameră de corpuri delicte din România la acest moment – ne preciza comisarul șef.

La observația noastră legată de siguranța acestor obiecte de valoare, comisarul șef al ITPF Giurgiu ne spunea că nu își face deloc griji în această privință căci cei ce  le supraveghează ”sunt oameni  în firea lor și sunt  verificați des”!

(Jurnal)

