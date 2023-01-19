joi, ianuarie 19, 2023
Bulgaria și România vor construi două hidrocentrale pe Dunăre, după modelul celei de la Porțile de Fier.

Potrivit celor de la G4Media, Bulgaria și România vor să construiască două hidrocentrale pe Dunăre: una  lângă Turnu Măgurele și cealaltă lângă Călărași. Documentul a fost prezentat oficial marți.

Potrivit  aceleiași surse  cele două hidrocentrale ar urma să fie construite  prin Hidroelectrica, după modelul celor existente  la Porțile de Fier.

Prima centrală,  ar putea fi construită în zona Nicopole – Turnu Măgurele va avea o capacitate de 840 MW

Cea de-a doua centrală ar putea fi realizată Silistra, în apropiere de Călărași.

Luna viitoare,  va fi semnat un memorandum pentru proiect, între cele două țări.  Construcția  lor va dura cel puțin cinci-șase ani.  Potrivit ministrului bulgar, împreună cu hidrocentala se va construi și un alt pod peste Dunăre între România și Bulgaria.

În ceea ce privește transportul energiei electrice, Bulgaria dorește  mărirea  capacității liniilor de transport cu Turcia, precum și realizarea unui coridor pentru transportul energiei electrice prin România și Slovacia către Ungaria.

(Jurnal)

