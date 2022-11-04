Bucureștean cercetat pentru conducere sub influența drogurilor

„La data de 3 octombrie a.c., ora 14.40, polițiștii Serviciului Rutier au depistat, pe D.N.6 H, în localitatea Mihăilești, un bărbat, de 43 de ani, din municipiul București, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, aflându-se sub influența substanțelor psihoactive.   

Conducătorul auto a fost testat cu aparatul drugtest, care a indicat valoare pozitivă pentru BENZODIAZEPINES, motiv pentru care a fost condus la spital, pentru recoltarea de mostre biologice.

În cauză a fost întocmit dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de conducerea sub influența unor substanțe psihoactive”, informează Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

