Biletele și abonamentele la UNTOLD 2023 vor fi puse în vânzare joi, 6 octombrie! Cum te înscrii și Cât costă un abonament la festival?

Organizatorii UNTOLD au anunțat data oficială la care va avea loc o nouă ediție a festivalului din Cluj Napoca: 3- 6 august.

Biletele și abonamentele la UNTOLD 2023 vor fi puse în vânzare joi, 6 octombrie, la ora 14.00. Organizatorii vor scoate la prima rundă 10.000 de abonamente la prețul special de 120 de euro, plus taxe.

Cine dorește să cumpere un bilet VIP la UNTOLD 2023 trebuie să scoată din buzunar 300 de euro, plus taxe.

Festivalul UNTOLD, unul dintre cele mai mari festivaluri din lume,   se ține pe cei 235.000 de metri pătrați din Parcul Central din Cluj-Napoca, într-o lume a diversității genurilor muzicale.

Sute de fani ai muzicii vor putea să se bucure la UNTOLD 2023, timp de patru zile și patru nopți, de artiștii lor preferați, dar și de ​live acts în diferite  show-uri…

În 2022 UNTOLD s-a clasat pe locul 5 în clasamentul mondial al muzicii electronice. Vânzările de abonamente la festival se fac pe untold.com.

