Bilanțul cadrelor MAI, rănite în timp ce au intervenit, salvând victimele exploziei de la Crevedia de Dâmbovița, a ajuns la 43! Text emoționant, postat în mediul on line, despre eroii tragediei…

Bilanțul cadrelor MAI, RĂNITE, în timpul intervenției lor în exploziile de la Crevedia de Dâmbovița,  ca să salveze oameni, a crescut vertiginos: 39 de pompieri, 2 polițiști și 2 jandarmi, în total 43!

Toți cei care pot întinde o mână de ajutor în această situație tragică, pot merge chiar astăzi la Centrul de Trasnfuzie București sau în zilele următoare pentru a dona sânge.

Totalul persoanelor rănite în deflagrație se ridică la acest moment la  57!

”Am văzut filmarea cu a doua explozie, în timp ce toți fugeau, acest pompier s-a întors în timp ce spunea: ” – Bă, băieții noștri băă, toți ai noștri sunt acolo!”

„Băieții noștri”, ce frumos, cât de familiar, cât de uman și empatic vorbea despre colegii lui…Uitați-vă la chipul lui, vocea de asemenea…extraordinar… fără cuvinte!”  

Așa arată textul unui comentariu emoționant apărut pe mediile de socializare, la scurt timp după consumarea tragediei de la Crevedia,  în care doi oameni au murit,  zeci de persoane sunt internate în spitale din care 12 arși au fost trimiși în străinătate…

