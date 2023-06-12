65 de kilograme de pește de Dunăre, au fost confiscate de poliţiştii de la Transporturi, la Giurgiu 

De către
admin
-
0
167

Polițiștii Secției Regionale de Poliție Transporturi București – Serviciului Județean de Poliție Transporturi Giurgiu au acţionat, zilele trecute, împotriva braconajului piscicol pe fluviul Dunărea.

În timpul acțiunilor, aceştia au prins, în flagrant delict, un bărbat ( pescar comercial autorizat), în timp ce transporta 65 de kilograme de pește, de diferite dimensiuni, din speciile fitofag și somn, capturat pe fluviul Dunărea, fără însă a avea completată corespunzător declarația de descărcare.

Cantitatea de pește a fost ridicată de polițiști și predată unei unități de profil, în vederea comercializării.

Celui prins de polițiști  i s-a întocmit un dosar penal.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR