”Bătaie” pe LUMÂNĂRI ”la OFERTĂ”, într-un supermarket din Giurgiu!

Atenție giurgiuveni, urmează un material cu un puternic impact emoțional!

Zilele trecute, un puhoi de lume s-a așezat la ușa unui supermarket de la marginea Municipiului Giurgiu, pentru a intra în posesia unei OFERTE de nerefuzat!

După cum ne-a relatat personalul magazinului, cumpărătorii, în majoritatea lor de vârsta a treia, s-au așezat încă de la ora 6.00 în fața ușilor magazinului, deși unitatea se deschidea abia la 7.30.

De data aceasta înghesuiala din fața supermarketului nu s-a datorat vreunei oferte la tigăi sau pentru un al produs de uz casnic.

De data asta (țineți-vă bine oameni buni!), OFERTA era la LUMÂNĂRI!!!

Cum bine spunea cineva, o scenă de acest gen ne demonstrează că în materie de cumpărături la Giurgiu se cam stinge Lumina!

(City Zen)

