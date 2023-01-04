Bărbatul din Giurgiu care a tras cu arma în faţa poliţiştilor, apoi s-a baricadat în apartament se află la audieri (VIDEO)

Bărbatul din Giurgiu care în noaptea de marţi spre miercuri a folosit o armă chiar în prezenţa unui echipaj al Poliţiei Giurgiu se află la audieri după ce în cursul acestei zile s-a baricadat în propriul apartament.

Autoritățile au declarat că bărbatul a fugit de la locul faptei şi s-a închis într-un apartament din municipiul Giurgiu, de unde refuză să iasă, de câteva ore.

Uşa apartamentului a fost flancată de polițiști, iar anchetatorii au cerut autorizaţie de la instanţa de judecată pentru a putea intra în locuinţă.

Potrivit surselor judiciare, „bărbatul ar avea antecedente, fiind prins conducând drogat”, relatează News.ro.

