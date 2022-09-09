Bărbați prinși în flagrant în timp de dezmembrau un autoturism răsturnat pe A1

„La data de 8 septembrie a.c., ora 14.17, polițiștii Secției Nr. 3 Poliție Rurală Bolintin Vale au fost sesizați prin SNUAU 112, de către un bărbat, din comuna Uliești, județul Dâmbovița, cu privire la faptul că mai multe persoane sustrag bunuri dintr-un autoturism răsturnat, în afara autostrăzii A1 București-Pitești, în zona km 23.

În temeiul sesizării, polițiștii s-au deplasat la fața locului, fiind surprinși în flagrant delict 3 bărbați, care dezmembrau autoturismul respectiv, situat în afara părții carosabile a autostrăzii.

Din primele cercetări, a reieșit faptul că cei 3 bărbați, cu vârste cuprinse între 17 și 22 de ani, toți din orașul Bolintin Vale, județul Giurgiu, ar fi observat autoturismul și, având intenția de a-l valorifica la un centru de fier vechi, ar fi procedat la dezmembrarea acestuia.

În cauză, s-a întocmit un dosar penal, în care se continuă cercetările, sub aspectul săvârșirii de tentativă la infracțiunea de furt”, precizează IPJ Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

