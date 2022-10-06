Bărbat din Stoenești, depistat băut la volan

„La data de 5 octombrie a.c., ora 19.00, în timp ce se aflau în exercitarea atribuţiilor de serviciu, poliţiştii Biroului Rutier au depistat un bărbat, de 37 ani, din comuna Stoenești, județul Giurgiu, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, pe strada Luncii, din localitatea Stoenești, aflându-se sub influența băuturilor alcoolice.

Conducătorul auto a fost testat cu aparatul etilotest, care a indicat valoarea de 0.59 ml/l alcool pur în aerul expirat, motiv pentru care acesta a fost condus la spital, unde i-au fost recoltate mostre biologice de sânge, în vederea stabilirii alcoolemiei.

În cauză, s-a întocmit dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de conducerea pe drumurile publice a unui vehicul de către o persoană care se află sub influența băuturilor alcoolice”, informează IPJ Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

