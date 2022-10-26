Bărbat din Giurgiu, urmărit internațional pentru proxenetism, depistat de polițiștii giurgiuveni

La data de 25 octombrie a.c., polițiști din cadrul Serviciului de Investigații Criminale au organizat o acţiune pe linia persoanelor urmărite, în municipiul Giurgiu, ocazie cu care au depistat un bărbat, de 35 ani, din municipiul Giurgiu, urmărit internațional.

Pe numele persoanei în cauză autorităţile judiciare din Italia au emis un mandat european de arestare pentru săvârşirea infracțiunii de proxenetism.

În baza mandatului, persoana urmarită a fost prezentată Parchetului de pe lângă Curtea de Apel București, care a dispus reţinerea acestuia și, ulterior, instanța de judecată a admis propunerea de arestare preventivă.

Persoana în cauză a fost depusă în Centrul de Reţinere şi Arestare Preventivă din cadrul D.G.P.M.B.”, precizează Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

