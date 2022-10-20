Bărbat din Giurgiu, prins la volan sub influența drogurilor

La data de 20 octombrie a.c., ora 02.30, polițiștii din cadrul I.P.J. Giurgiu au oprit pentru control, pe strada Intrarea Arțarului, din municipiul Giurgiu, un autoturism condus de către bărbat, de 30 de ani, din aceeași localitate.

Din cauza stării psihofizice a conducătorului auto, acesta a fost testat cu aparatul DrugTest, rezultatul fiind pozitiv la substanțele psihoactive opium și metadonă.

Bărbatul a fost condus la spital, în vederea recoltării unor mostre biologice de sânge în vederea stabilirii prezenței în organism a substanțelor psihoactive, unde a refuzat recoltarea.

În cauză a fost întocmit dosar penal în care se efectuează cercetări cu privire la săvârșirea infracțiunii de refuzul sau sustragerea de la prelevarea de mostre biologice de sânge”, precizează Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

