Bărbat din Cosoba acuzat de trei infracțiuni rutiere printre care refuzul de recoltare a probelor biologice

„La data de 13 noiembrie a.c., ora 16.20, polițiștii Secției Nr.3 Poliție Rurală Bolintin Vale au depistat, în comuna Joița, județul Giurgiu, un bărbat, de 48 de ani, din comuna Cosoba, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, fără a poseda permis de conducere și aflându-se sub influența băuturilor alcoolice.

În urma testării cu aparatul drager, acesta a indicat valoarea de 0.86 mg/l în aerul expirat, refuzând recoltarea probelor biologice de sânge.

În cauză, a fost întocmit dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunilor de conducerea unui vehicul fără permis de conducere și refuzul sau sustragerea de la prelevarea de mostre biologice”, informează Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Județean Giurgiu)

