Bărbat de 26 de ani depistat la volan sub influența alcoolului

De către
admin
-
0
138

La data de 14 noiembrie a.c., ora 01.35, polițiștii Secței Nr.8 Poliție Rurală Roata de Jos, aflându-se în exercitarea atribuțiilor de serviciu, au depistat, pe strada Prunului, în localitatea Cartojani, județul Giurgiu, un bărbat, de 26 de ani, din aceeași localitate, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, sub influența băuturilor alcoolice.

Conducătorul auto a fost testat cu aparatul Dragertest, care a indicat valoarea de 0,91 mg/l, motiv pentru care a fost condus la spital, pentru recoltarea probelor biologice de sânge, în vederea stabilirii cu exactitate a alcoolemiei.

În cauză, polițiștii continuă cercetările, sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de conducerea unui vehicul sub influența băuturilor alcoolice sau a altor substanțe”, precizează IPJ Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR