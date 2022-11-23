Bărbat cu o armă neletală, depistat în zona Colegiul Național Ion Maiorescu

Marți, 22 noiembrie, la ora prânzului, un echipaj de jandarmi care se afla în zona Colegiul Național Ion Maiorescu din Giurgiu, a fost sesizat de catre o tânără că în zonă se află un bărbat care trage cu un pistol.

„Pe strada din fața liceului, jandarmii au observat după semnalmentele date, un bărbat pe care l-au invitat la autospeciala de intervenție. În urma controlului corporal preventiv și al borsetei pe care o avea, s-au găsit un pistol și două cartușe.

Au fost întocmite actele premergătoare începerii urmăririi penale sub aspectul săvârşirii infracţiunilor de „Deținere sau portul fără drept de arme neletale din categoria celor supuse autorizării” şi „Uz de armă neletală fără drept”.
Documentele de constatare au fost înaintate lucrătorilor din Serviciul Arme, Explozibili și Substanțe Periculoase din cadrul I.P.J. Giurgiu, pentru continuarea cercetărilor şi probarea întregii activităţi infracţionale”, precizează Inspectoratul Județean de Jandarmi Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

