Bărbat cercetat penal pentru conducerea unui vehicul sub influența alcolului

De către
admin
-
0
115

„La data de 15 septembrie a.c., ora 20.10, polițiști din cadrul Biroului Rutier au depistat, în afara localității Răsuceni, județul Giurgiu, un bărbat, de 50 de ani, din municipiul Giurgiu, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, aflându-se sub influența alcoolului.

Acesta a fost testat cu aparatul etilotest, rezultatul fiind de 0,47 mg/l alcool pur în aerul expirat, motiv pentru care bărbatul în cauză a fost condus la spital, unde i-au fost recoltate probe biologice de sânge, în vederea stabilirii cu exactitate a alcoolemiei.

În cauză, s-a întocmit dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de conducerea unui vehicul sub influența alcoolului sau a altor substanțe”, informează Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR