Avancronică I CS Tunari – SCM Dunărea 2020 Giurgiu

Duminică, 27 noiembrie 2022, ora 12:20, Sala Tunari găzduiește partida dintre CS Tunari şi Dunărea Giurgiu, contând pentru etapa a IX-a a Campionatului Național de Junioare 3, seria E, de handbal.

Fetele din Tunari au ieșit puțin cam sifonate din deplasarea precedentă de la Știința București și sunt hotărâte să cucerească primele puncte din clasament.

Giurgiuvencele, antrenate de Relu Dorin Lixandru, vin la Tunari cu lotul complet şi cu o „foame” teribilă de puncte, locul șase ocupat în prezent fiind unul departe de valoarea lotului.

Se anunță o întâlnire echilibrată şi spectaculoasă în care giurgiuvencele au prima șansă la cele două puncte.

Atmosfera în tabăra handbalistelor din Giurgiu este una optimistă şi hotărâtă.

PROGRAMUL ETAPEI A 9-A, SERIA E

UNIREA DOBROEȘTI  –  ȘTIINȚA BUCUREȘTI

CS TUNARI – DUNĂREA  GIURGIU

OLYMPIC RFH  – VIITORUL PANTELIMON

CONCORDIA CHIAJNA   –   CSS 6 BUCUREȘTI

(Costel Spînu)

