Avancronică Handbal, junioare 3: ”Dunărea Giurgiu” – ”Unirea Dobroești”

Hanbalistele de la ”Dunărea Giurgiu” își continuă parcursul în Campionatul Național de Handbal Junioare 3, duminică, 4 decembrie, de la ora 10:00, cu o partidă pe teren propriu, în Sala Sporturilor din Giurgiu, în compania echipei Unirea Dobroești.

Cu o victorie, formaţia gazdă, antrenată de Relu Dorin Lixandru, intră în luptă pentru locul patru, loc ce poate duce,  la finalul acestui Campionat, la Turneul Final „Speranță”.

Giurgiuvencele ocupă  la acest moment locul 6 în clasament, cu 6 puncte, în timp ce Unirea Dobroești, ocupă locul 4, cu 8 puncte,

Putem spune că se anuță un joc spectaculos, în care fiecare din cele două echipe vor căuta victoria. Să sperăm că arbitrii, prin maniera lor de arbitraj, nu vor influiența scorul în defavoarea fetelor noastre.

În campionat, Dunărea Giurgiu vine după o victorie la CS Tunari,  cu scorul de 21-12, în timp ce fetele din Dobroești, au fost învinse pe teren propriu de prima clasată, Ștința București, cu scorul de 35-15.

Costel Spînu

Foto: Costel Nicolae-foto

