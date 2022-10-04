Au reînceput căutările bărbatului în vârstă de 76 de ani dispărut pe canalul Plantelor, din municipiul Giurgiu

Patru scafandrii efectuează căutări în Canalul Plantelor, în zona Podului Bizetz după ce în data de 30 septembrie a.c., MATACHE GRIGORE ar fi plecat de la domiciliul său, la pescuit, pe canalul Plantelor, din municipiul Giurgiu, iar până în prezent nu a revenit.

Pompierii giurgiuveni au efectuate căutări și în data de 01 octombrie a.c. în zona în care acesta a fost văzut pescuind.

În această dimineață, scafandrii au fost solicitați să intervină din nou pentru căutarea bărbatului în vârstă de 76 de ani, dat dispărut în data de 30 septembrie a.c.

Reamintim că polițiștii Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Giurgiu efectuează verificări în vederea depistării bărbatului de 76 de ani cu următoarele semnalmente: 1.65 metri, 65 de kilograme, ochi căprui, ten măsliniu, păr grizonat, tuns scurt, fără semne particulare. La momentul dispariției acesta purta pulover alb, pantaloni albaștri și papuci.

Oricine poate oferi detalii cu privire la persoana dispărută este rugat să apeleze Serviciul de Urgență 112 sau să contacteze cea mai apropiată unitate de poliție.

