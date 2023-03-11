Atenționare de COD GALBEN de VÂNT puternic în Giurgiu, până mâine d.amiază!

Până mâine după-amiază, județul nostru se află sub o atenționare meteorologică tip cod galben de intensificări ale vântului, cu viteze de 50-65 km/h și izolat 70 km/h.

În astfel de condiții, folosirea focului deschis în gospodării sau arderea vegetației uscate sunt foarte periculoase.

Vântul puternic poate propaga flăcările, într-un timp foarte scurt, la clădiri, depozite sau chiar păduri.

Sursa : ISU Giurgiu

