Atenție la coșurile de fum neprotejate termic care pot provoca incendii

Casa unei familii din municipiul Giurgiu a fost în pericol, noaptea trecută, din cauza unui incendiu care a izbucnit în pod. Proprietarii au simțit miros de fum și când au văzut că ardea și astereala de la nivelul acoperișului au chemat pompierii în ajutor.  Aceștia au încercat să stingă incendiul până la sosirea echipajelor ISU.   

Pompierii din cadrul Detașamentului Giurgiu s-au deplasat în cel mai scurt timp pe Fundătura Cucului, acolo unde s-a produs evenimentul, cu două autospeciale de stingere cu apă și spumă și o ambulanță SMURD. Aceștia au acționat rapid pentru a limita propagarea flăcărilor, astfel încât pagubele să fie cât mai mici. Au ars aproximativ șase mp din tavanul unei camere și circa patru mp de astereală. De asemenea, s-au deteriorat pereții încăperii respective.

Cel mai probabil, incendiul s-a produs din cauza coșului de fum amplasat sau neprotejat termic față de materialele combustibile din structura acoperișului”, informează ISU Giurgiu.

