Astra Giurgiu s-a făcut din nou de râs

De către
admin
-
0
228

Astra Giurgiu a suferit o nouă umilință în Liga a III-a, în duelul jucat împotriva celor de la FC Pucioasa și a „realizat” record după record.

Fosta campioană națională a pierdut cu scorul de 12-0 în fața dâmbovițenilor, rezultat care a fost stabilit încă de la pauza meciului. La reluarea părții secunde, patru jucători de la Astra, au refuzat să mai iasă de la vestiare.

Imediat după pauză, la scorul de 12-0, partida a fost oprită pentru că Astra mai avea doar șase jucătorii, regulamentul condiționând disputarea meciurilor de fotbal doar dacă fiecare echipă are pe teren cel puțin șapte jucători.

Cu doar șase fotbaliști, Astra nu a mai putut continua partida, iar centralul a fluierat finalul jocului.

Din păcate, s-au mai întâmplat asemenea tehnici la unele echipe de Liga a IV-a Giurgiu, în  returul ediției 2021-2022, în special în Seria Sud.

(Costel Spînu)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR