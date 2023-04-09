Astăzi se împlinesc 2 ani de la trecerea în veșnicie a avocatului Adrian PENCIU

Astăzi se împlinesc 2 ani de când ne-a părăsit soțul, tatăl, fiul,
fratele și prietenul nostru,

avocatul Adrian Penciu.

Să ne aducem aminte de cel ce intru nădejdea vieții celei veșnice s-a înălțat la Dumnezeu, să-i ierte lui toate greșelile și să-l așeze pe el în loc luminos, de unde a fugit toată durerea și întristarea,
să-i odihnească sufletul acolo unde nu este durere,
nici întristare, nici suspin, ci viață fără de sfârșit.
Odihnească-se în pace!

