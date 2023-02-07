EVENIMENT. Astăzi, la Institutul de Istorie al Academiei Române, a fost lansată cartea ”Giurgiu în cartografia istorică a marilor imperii”

De către
admin
-
0
57

Marți, 7 ianuarie, la Institutul de Istorie „Nicolae Iorga“ al Academiei Române a fost lansată lucrarea „Giurgiu în Cartografia istorică a marilor imperii“.

Volumul s-a născut prin colaborarea dintre cercetătorul Mihai Anatolii Ciobanu și muzeograful giurgiuvean Florentin Breazu, cu suportul financiar al Consiliului Județean Giurgiu.

La eveniment au participat din partea Muzeului județean Giurgiu ”Teoharie Antonescu”, o echipă formată din binecunoscutul muzeograf, istoricul Emil Păunescu, Constantin Corneanu, directorul Muzeului – Gabriel Dumitru și  Florin Grofu.

Dintre personalitățile științifice  ce au luat cuvântul la acest eveniment îi cităm pe academician dr. Marian Coman, muzeograful Emil Păunescu, ilustratorul istoric Radu Oltean și coautorul volumului Mihai Anatolii Ciobanu.

Tot cu acest prilej a fost prezentat primul număr al  revistei „CLIO“ editată de către colectivul muzeului județean, ”Teoharie Antonescu”.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR