Astăzi, la Giurgiu, Doamnele la volan au fost trase pe dreapta de agenții de la rutier…De data aceasta însă pentru a le oferi mărțișoare!

De către
admin
-
0
102

Polițiștii din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Giurgiu au fost văzuți cum au tras astăzi, de 1 martie, pe dreapta, Doamnele și domnișoarele din Municipiul Giurgiu.

De data asta nu pentru a le sancționa, ci pentru a le oferi în dar,  mărțișoare și flori, însoțite însă și de câteva  sfaturi preventive. Ce vreți, deformație profesională!

Așa cum precizam pe lângă mărțișoare și flori, polițiștii giurgiuveni le-au transmis participantelor la trafic și recomandări privind conduita preventivă la volan.

Gestul poliţiştilor le-a surprins plăcut pe reprezentantele sexului frumos, care și-au manifestat aprecierea  faţă  gestul tandru al  oamenilor legii.

Echipa de la IPJ Giurgiu a dorit totodată să ureze prin intermediul cotidianului nostru tuturor  doamnelor şi domnişoarelor din judeţ :         „O primăvară minunată, plină de bucurii şi realizări deosebite, alături de cei dragi!”

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR