Astăzi este ziua administratorului Public, Ionel Muscalu! La mulți Ani…!

Astăzi este ziua de naștere a Administratorului Public  al Primăriei Municipiului Giurgiu, Ionel MUSCALU.

Nu credem că am avea timpul necesar de a vă vorbi despre persoana și respectiv personalitatea acestuia, de aceea ne vom limita astăzi,  la a-i ura Omului Ionel Muscalu  să-i reușească din plin alchimia împreunării poeziei cu politicul, ceea ce ar putea însemna încă un pas înainte, în evoluția libertății spiritului.

 În  consecință îi dorim ca bucuriile  să-i fie tovarășe  de drum,  într-o  călătorie cât mai  lungă și doldora de împliniri.

                        La Mulți Ani,  Domnule IONEL MUSCALU !

