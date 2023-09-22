ACTUALIZARE. Astăzi dimineață, un tir şi două autocare s-au ciocnit în Teleorman! ( Film VIDEO)

https://fb.watch/nd0RTeMY-M/

Azi dimineață în județul Teleorman un tit și două autocare s-au ciocnit violent. În urma impactului, un autocar a luat foc! La locul accidentului au intervenit și cadrele ISU Giurgiu. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

